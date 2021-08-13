Big weekend of events kicks off in Chicago with Bud Billiken Parade, Retro on Roscoe

CHICAGO — The return of the Bud Billiken Parade and the preseason home opener for the Chicago Bears are among numerous events taking place this weekend in Chicago.

The 92nd annual Bud Billiken Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday at King Drive and 45th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Street closures include along King Drive from 39th Street to 59th Street, as well as along 55th Street from Prairie Avenue east into Washington Park to Cottage Grove Avenue.

The Bears are slated to take on the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field at noon on Saturday in their first home preseason game. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. with gates opening at 10 a.m.

Fans attending the game will be required to use a mobile ticket. Touchless points of sale at concession and retail locations throughout the stadium will continue.

A designated rideshare area is located at Balbo Drive and Columbus Drive for the game. The 18th Street turnaround will also be designated for drop-offs, with the 18th Street McCormick lot being utilized for pick-ups.

Coming off a sensational victory in the Field of Dreams game, the White Sox will close out their series against the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday evening at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

The Wells Street Art Festival will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until dusk, featuring juried artists from around the world representing numerous pieces of art accompanied with entertainment and more. North Wells Street will be closed between Division Street and North Avenue.

On Sunday, ‘Meet Me on the Mile’ will feature free entertainment in outdoor plazas and offer pedestrian access to parts of North Michigan Avenue. The event will take place at the Historic Water Tower Activation on North Michigan Avenue between Pearson Street and Chicago Avenue from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Additionally, the 24th annual ‘Retro on Roscoe’ festival is slated for this weekend, starting Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The six-block stretch from Damen Avenue to Oakley Street on Roscoe Street will also be blocked from 12-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Edison Park Fest also begins at 5 p.m. on Friday at 6730 North Olmsted Avenue. and will operate from 12-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, offering a community fundraiser that welcomes nearly 20,000 attendees throughout the weekend.