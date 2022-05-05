CHICAGO — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Chicago next week.

The president is scheduled to attend the IBEW International Convention on Wednesday, May 11. The convention runs between May 9 and May 13, but registration is already underway for the event at McCormick Place.

Last October, Biden visited Elk Grove Village to promote COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier in the year, he visited Crystal Lake to promote his American Jobs Plan

In February 2021, the convention’s council postponed the event until May 2022. The last convention was held in St. Louis back in 2016. Chicago has previously hosted three times.