CHICAGO — While in town for a speech Wednesday, President Biden announced that he’s nominating April Perry as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. If confirmed, she would be the district’s first woman in the position.

Perry is currently senior counsel with global investigations and fraud and abuse prevention at GE HealthCare. Prior to serving as general counsel for Ubiety Technologies from 2019 to 2022, Perry was the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office’s first ever Chief Ethics Officer under Kim Foxx.

In April 2019 during the Jussie Smollett scandal, Perry left the office for her role at Ubiety Technologies.

Prior to Dan Webb being appointed as the special prosecutor in the case that summer, which led to criminal charges against Smollett, the Chicago Tribune reported that Perry advised Foxx’s assistant who headed up the case, Joseph Magats, to seek a special prosecutor.

The outlet reported he told Perry that Foxx had decided that a special prosecutor should not be sought.

“It is a Chief Ethics Officer’s job to provide the best advice and guidance possible based upon the facts given to her at the time,” Perry’s emailed statement to the Tribune said. “Sometimes that advice is followed, sometimes it is not.”

Perry received her J.D., magna cum laude, in 2003 and her B.S., magna cum laude, in 2000, both from Northwestern University.

Her nomination is contingent on Senate approval.

In January of this year, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch will step down sometime in “early 2023” to enter the private sector. His last day was on March 11.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Morris “Sonny” Pasqual has assumed the position on an acting basis.

Lausch was nominated in Aug. 2017 by former President Trump. Prior to his work for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lausch was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He was an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois from 1999 to 2010.

After President Biden was elected, reports indicated that Lausch, who is from Joliet, was asked to resign by the new president’s administration. Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth stepped in — writing Biden a letter arguing against the move.

Lausch stayed on and helped announce one of the biggest cases of his tenure, the indictment of Mike Madigan.