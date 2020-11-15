Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run Saturday night in Aurora

AURORA — Police said they are investigating several leads Sunday as they search for the driver who fatally struck a 27-year-old man biking in Aurora last night before fleeing the scene.

According to officials, Dragomir Misic was riding his bicycle just a couple miles from his home in the west suburb when he was struck by a vehicle and killed around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

After multiple 911 calls, both the Aurora police and fire departments arrived at the scene a short time later. While they attempted to save him, officials said he did not respond to first aid.

“We found a man lying there on the ground, and he was pronounced, unfortunately there dead on the scene,” said Paris Lewbel, Aurora Police Department.

Misic lived on Avalon Court in Aurora, about 2.5 miles away from the scene of the accident. A neighbor said family members wanted privacy while they grieve.

Now the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating a “number of leads.”

“Our investigators are reviewing a number of things, including video, and talking to witnesses.,” Lewbel said.

Aurora Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.