CHICAGO — A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed Monday night in Ravenswood.

At around 7:55 p.m., CPD said the 59-year-old bicyclist was traveling northbound in the 5100 block of North Damen Avenue.

A vehicle also traveling northbound accidently struck the bicyclist. He was transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition and died a short time later.

The driver did stop and will be issued traffic citations, CPD said.

No further information was provided.