CHICAGO — A bicyclist was struck late Monday night in Logan Square.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of North Pulaski on the report of a man struck.

A 43-year-old man on a bicyclist rode through a red light and was struck in the intersection, police said.

He sustained blunt force trauma to the head and body. The bicyclist was transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited.