‘School of Rock’ drummer Kevin Clark struck, killed while riding bike on North Side

CHICAGO — The drummer from the early 2000s movie “School of Rock” was struck while riding a bicycle Wednesday and later died.

Kevin Clark, 32, was struck by a Hyundai Sonata on the 2600 block of North Western Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

He sustained “trauma throughout the body” and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died just after 2 a.m.

Allison Clark, the mother of Clark, who played Freddy Jones in the hit movie, told the Chicago Sun Times how he landed the role with no acting experience.

“He just kind of shined,” Clark told the outlet. “He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”

Tim Carmichael played with Clark in the band Funk It, Let’s Jam.

“He was the founding member and we play Wednesday nights,” Tim Carmichael said. “It hit us really hard this morning.”

The driver of the Hyundai was a 20-year-old woman who was issued citations.

The incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.