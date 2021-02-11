Bicyclist seriously hurt after hit-and-run on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO — A woman is fighting for her life following a hit-and-run on Chicago’s North Side.

Alexandra Betzel is in stable condition but remains in a medically-induced coma. Her family says the 31-year-old has a long recovery ahead, asking whoever is responsible to come forward.

“It’s heart wrenching,” said Shaun Betzel, Alexandra’s father. “You just want to cry.”

The family tells WGN News that Alexandra was injured while riding her bike in the city and was crossing an intersection when she was struck. She was on her way home after running some errands.

“She’s a very experienced rider and she’s always so safe. Always wearing a helmet,” said Joanna Betzel, Alexandra’s mother. “She’s a huge advocate for bike safety and especially in the city of Chicago.”

According to police, Alexandra was struck while traveling northbound on Kimball Wednesday. The driver ran over her with the rear of their vehicle before continuing to drive eastbound on Addison.

The vehicle never stopped.

“We are trying to work through that,” Joanna Betzel said.

Betzel sustained injuries to her ribs, chest and face. While she recovers at Illinois Masonic Hospital, her family has a message for the person responsible.

“We are all trying to get through this together and hope who did this does the right thing,” Shaun Betzel said. “And call the police.”

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.