CHICAGO — The red flag is up at the beach Sunday in Chicago, meaning the water conditions are not ideal.

The waves are so strong and dangerous, police said, a man was swept in.

Waves predicted to build up to 7-feet tall, hit the shoreline along Chicago’s lakefront bike trail.

Erika Zermeno and her family were walking their dog on the bike path when they came across a massive emergency response.

“The gentleman being rescued was on his bike,” Zermeno said. “We’re assuming the waves pulled him into the waters.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, a man fell into the water near Oak Street Beach and was safely rescued by the marine unit.

The National Weather Service issued a beach weather statement.

It applies to all beaches in Lake, northern Cook and central Cook counties.

NWS officials said swimming conditions are life-threatening and are asking people to stay out of the water.

While the currents are dangerous, lifeguards watched on as residents and visitors made their rounds to Oak Street and Ohio Street Beaches.

The beach hazards statement is in effect until Monday evening.