Bicyclist critically injured after being run over by truck on NW Side

CHICAGO — A woman riding a bicycle is in critical condition after she was ran over by a truck on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of N. Milwaukee.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was on a bike heading northbound on Milwaukee and then turned eastbound on Belmont. A commercial truck with a 48-year-old male driver was heading northbound on Milwaukee and then turned eastbound on Belmont at the same time.

According to police, the truck went over the woman and she was trapped under the truck.

The woman was transported to Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was transported to Swedish Hospital for evaluation.

Area Five is investigating.