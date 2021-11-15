Bicyclist, 59, killed in Back of the Yards hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday near 52nd and Halsted. Police said the man was riding a bicycle on the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver fled the scene, according to police. There is no description of the vehicle.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with head trauma and was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the Majors Accidents unit is investigating.