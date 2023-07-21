CHICAGO — Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Chicago this weekend.

The two-day tour stop will take over Soldier Field Saturday and Sunday. According to stadium officials, doors will open at 5 p.m. both days, with the scheduled show time starting at 8 p.m.

Heavy traffic delays are expected around the stadium and public transportation is encouraged for anyone attending the concerts.

Concertgoers should follow the NFL All-Clear Bag Policy along with Soldier Field’s list of prohibited items.

Verified resale tickets are still available to see Beyoncé and start around $200.

“Renaissance,” the singer’s seventh album, dropped in July of 2022.

For more info, go to www.soldierfield.com.