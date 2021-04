CHICAGO — Chicago’s Chinese American community has lost one of its beloved and most devoted leaders.

Bernarda Wong, 77, known as Bernie, passed away Monday night after a battle with breast cancer.

Wong founded Chicago’s Chinese American Service League in 1978. She spent decades advocating for the community and helped build a senior living center in Chinatown.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot honored Wong several weeks ago with the Legacy Award. Over the decades, she was also honored by several presidents.