Bensenville police officer shot while responding to domestic disturbance

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — A Bensenville police officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning.

Police Chief Dan Schulze said the officer responded to a call at the 100 block of South York Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday. When the officer arrived, a suspect fired a gun multiple times, strike the officer.

The police officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for surgery.

The suspect was taken into custody and no one else was injured in the shooting. The officer did not discharge their weapon.

No further information was provided.

