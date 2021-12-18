Bensenville officer wounded in line of duty discharged from rehab center

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — Flags and blue ribbons decorated Granville Avenue in Roselle Saturday to honor a police officer who almost lost his life.

Saturday, the community wanted to show their appreciation for Officer Steven Kotlewski, who was nearly killed after being shot several times while responding to a domestic call in November.

Kotlewski was discharged from a Wheaton rehabilitation facility for the final time on Saturday as the officer’s recovery continues to progress.

Dozens of residents from the Roselle community held signs and greeted Kotlewski as he made his way through a procession to his home.

“He’s alive and he’s home. Look at everyone who came here to welcome him home,” Kim O’Garo said.

With a long road of recovery still ahead, Kotlewski said he’s approaching this next stage of his recovery day-by-day.