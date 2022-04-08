CHICAGO — A Chicago public high school in Pilsen is placing a cell phone ban into effect for students.

Beginning at the end of April, students at Benito Juarez High School will be required to lock up their phones if they bring them.

“In an effort to address some culture and climate concerns, maximize student engagement, and remove unnecessary distractions, we will not allow the use of cell phones on our campus going forward. Starting Monday, April 25, students will not be able to use cell phones during the school day,” Principal Juan Carlos Ocon wrote to families on Wednesday.

Glenda, a Juarez parent with a senior at the school, finds the new rule absurd and said the Local School Council was not consulted.

“There’s violence happening in the school everyday, there’s fights everyday, there’s shootings targeting Juarez students,” she said. “How are they going to ban cell phones?”

According to the note, students in groups of three will be required to place their cell phones in a cell phone locker. If parents need to contact their child, they will have to call the attendance office.

In the note, Principal Ocon said during the week of April 18th, the school will communicate with families to make sure the new expectations are understood.

Block Club Chicago was first to report on the ban.