CHICAGO — A summer safe space is being created for kids in Chicago’s 15th Police District in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The move is part of an initiative called ‘Hip Hop Tuesday.’

Offered to kids of all ages, the safe harbor for Chicago’s youth provides TV, video games, air hockey, board games, basketball, table tennis, and more. But there’s also mentorship.

City officers are all ears, listening to kid air their grievances. The cops involved are also watching how kids are doing in school because, at the end of the year, the cops get a copy of their report cards.

If the group collectively has a GPA over 3.0, they get a new piece of equipment.

Participant Kumir Hill spoke about the benefits of the program.

“They help out with homework and if you don’t want to go home right after school and do something productive, you can come here,” Hill said. “They have games and other kids here your age, so you can interact with them.”

‘Hip Hop Tuesday’ runs from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., coinciding with CPS’ schedule. When school lets out for the summer, Tuesday hours will adjust to noon through 4 p.m.