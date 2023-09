CHICAGO — Fans of “Stepbrothers” will be able to enjoy the “Catalina Wine Mixer” next Friday at Benchmark in Old Town.

The seventh-annual event features 30+ wine tastings, appetizers, a DJ, raffles and prices.

Attendees will be able to purchase wine by the bottle directly from Benchmark’s wine vendors throughout the evening at discounted prices.

The tickets are $20 and it takes place Friday, Sept. 22 from 7 to 10 p.m.