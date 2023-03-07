CHICAGO — WGN’s Ben Bradley will hit the Park West stage Thursday night to test his wits during “The Tutoring Chicago Celebrity Spelling Bee” against some well known Windy City natives.

The Tutoring Chicago Celebrity Spelling Bee will be hosted by comedians Ryan Asher and Jeff Murdoch Thursday at Park West. Former WGN sports anchor Dan Roan will be judging the event.

All proceeds will ensure 1,000 first through ninth grade Chicago students facing financial barriers will receive one-to-one, personalized tutoring, at no cost to their families.

ESPN’s Sarah Spain and Jarrette Jones, who starred in the second season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind,” will also be participating in the event.

Tickets include admission to Park West, a seat for the event, dinner and open bar.

Attendees must be 18 years or older to attend.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and a “Chicago Classics” buffet dinner. The competition is set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

