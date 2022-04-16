VILLA PARK, Ill. — The owners of Kuppie’s Bakery in Villa Park said this weekend is one of their busiest, glad to be back in business after a broken oven forced a temporary closure.

The bakery’s industrial oven broke in January, forcing the business to raise funds for a new oven that cost approximately $50,000.

For one customer, the bakery’s reopening could not have come at a better time.

“We are so happy that they’re here and we love this local bakery and we are so glad they’re back,” customer Leah Pedersen said.

After the bakery’s oven broke, a customer posted about the issue on social media. Another customer created a GoFundMe page and the community rallied around the beloved bakery.

Today, business is better than ever as customers grab their Easter favorites.