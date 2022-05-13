CHICAGO — Beloved piping plover Monty has died unexpectedly.

The Chicago Piping Plovers group tweeted and told WGN News that Monty died. No cause of death was given.

Monty recently returned to his summer home at Montrose Beach on April 21. The Ornithological Society confirmed his identity through his orange, purple and green bands after a WGN News photojournalist first spotted the beloved piping plover.

Bird watchers at Montrose Beach have been patiently waiting for the return of his friend Rose, who usually shows up for nesting season. They have been spotted at the beach since 2019.

There are around 70 pairs of piping plovers in the Great Lakes.