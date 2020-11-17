Beloved Little Village raspados vendor passes away after battle with COVID-19

CHICAGO — A memorial now marks the spot where Guadalupe Perez was a Little Village fixture for almost 20 years after the beloved vendor passed away Sunday following a battle with COVID-19.

Perez was known for selling Mexican-style shaved ice called raspado outside La Chiquita Supermercado, preparing it for locals, out-of-state visitors or anyone looking for a treat.

Nearly three weeks ago, both Alejandro Perez and his father caught Covid at the same time but Alejandro only suffered minor symptoms. As he was getting better, he said his father was getting worse.

“Every night I can hear like his breathing… Saturday night, I sit down with him and I asked him, ‘You okay?’ he told me, ‘I’m fine, I can breathe,’” he remembers.

Perez was set to celebrate his 63rd birthday next month and had diabetes, but was too afraid to go to the doctor. Alejandro made the decision to call 911 on Sunday but it was too late.

“So he stood up, he wash his face, he lay down in the bed, when he laid down he stopped breathing,” Alejandro said.

By the time the paramedics got there, Guadalupe was unconscious and died on the way to the hospital.

After nearly three weeks of trying to keep up a brave front and downplaying how sick he really was, Guadalupe passed away just as he was finally about to get help.

Since then, Alejandro Perez said he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for his father.

“I’m proud of him; I’m sad but I’m proud at the same time,” he said.

Perez’s niece Elizeth Arguelles remembers her uncle as a special man with a strong work ethic and delicious raspados.

“People are gonna remember him as someone that brought them joy, and someone that brought them a little piece of back home,” she said.

Arguelles set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to send Perez’s body back to Mexico, where his wife and four other children still live.