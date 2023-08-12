CHICAGO — A church in Belmont-Cragin helped migrants with back-to-school and household items drive to those seeking refuge.

St. Genevieve and Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish helped migrant families Saturday in Chicago.

More than 12,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city in the past year.

Many of them have shown up at the church seeking help.

Over the span of about four hours, people showed up to drop off donations.

Saturday’s giveaway was the first of two giveaways. The second will be held next month.