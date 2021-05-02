Beekeeping, gardening among classes, activities at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — As the weather warms up and COVID-19 restrictions are loosening, Lyman Woods in Downers Grove has a wide variety of nature-related activities and classes to offer.

The bees at the apiary at Lyman Woods not only make honey, but start a conversation about nature in general.

“It becomes a gateway to learn so much more about the natural world,” Ryan Waymin of Lyman Woods said.

The bees have their own hierarchy, with all of them having their own job. The males don’t do a whole lot, with the females working the hardest.

“They’re the ones that are raising the babies,” Waymin said.

Lyman Woods also sells the honey, while offering classes on how to create and cultivate your own apiary.

Gardening classes are also offered, where kids as young as two can learn how to grow lettuce. One of the new classes teaches gardening basics along with healthy eating habits aimed at children.

They then get to take their seedling home to grow.

With 150 acres to stroll through and learn about nature, along with plenty of spring and summer programs, Lyman Woods has plenty to offer for those looking for some nature in the upcoming summer.