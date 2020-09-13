Bears safety Eddie Jackson helps pay funeral costs for 8-year-old Dajore Wilson

CHICAGO — Bears safety Eddie Jackson is helping the family of 8-year-old Dajore Wilson grieve.

The team confirmed Jackson paid off the remaining balance of Wilson’s funeral costs.

According to Early Walker, the founder of “I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot,” Jackson contacted him about providing whatever financial assistance the family needed. Most of the expenses were already taken care of aside from a $7,500 glass casket, which Jackson paid for.

Walker’s anti-violence group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the gunman. Walker said the cash reward would be “immediately dispersed if we get the correct information and we can get correct charges.”

Wilson was in an SUV on Labor Day when she was shot in the back and fatally wounded.

Police say it happened Monday near 47th and Union just before 6 p.m, when someone pulled up in a black Charger and fired shots into a vehicle carrying Wilson, her mother and two others.

Their vehicle was stopped at a red light and the suspects’ vehicle was directly behind it, according to police. When the light turned green, shots were fired into their vehicle where it continued northbound on Union and crashed into a tree.

Dajore’s death made her the sixth child younger than 10 to be shot to be shot and killed in Chicago since late June.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown has said the shooting was prompted by an ongoing gang feud and that Dajore was not the intended target. The Chicago Police Department later released surveillance photos of a black Dodge Charger believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to report it anonymously to police at CPDTip.com.