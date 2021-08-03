Bears Family Fest brings fans back to Soldier Field for first time since onset of pandemic

CHICAGO — Bears fans have returned to Soldier Field for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, thanks to the ‘Bears Family Fest’ allowing fans to see the team practice.

“It’s a great day and a great family day,” registered nurse Deborah Miller said.

The Bears went the entire 2020 season without allowing fans into Soldier Field due to the pandemic, although several other NFL teams allowed limited capacity last season.

Fans are hoping for a glimpse of normal football as the spread of the delta variant has proved to be a setback in moving back towards normalcy across the country.