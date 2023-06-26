CHICAGO— Castaways, a popular restaurant on Chicago’s lakefront, remains temporarily closed.

The spot, located at North Avenue Beach, announced on social media last month that it will be closed for renovations.

But now, just days from the busy Fourth of July weekend, the restaurant remains closed.

The Chicago Sun Times reports the owners applied for permits in February, but the city says it hasn’t submitted corrected plans. And work cannot begin without a permit

The owners tell the Sun Times they hope to reopen in time for the Air and Water Show in August.

