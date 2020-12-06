‘Be a Part of the Light’ helps get 8-mile South Side stretch into holiday spirit Saturday

CHICAGO – A caravan of volunteers lined up Saturday, hoping to spread some holiday cheer on the South Side.

The organization My Block, My Hood, My City held its annual “Be a Part of the Light” event on Saturday to help decorate an eight-mile stretch on the South Side.

They set up an Amazon wish list and people across the city and county donated the decorations. From lights and wreaths, to ornaments, ribbons and garlands.

“Look at King Drive, all you see is helicopter lights and police car lights and blue cameras,” founder Jahmal Cole said. “I want kids to see holiday lights this winter time. I talk to kids who haven’t seen Christmas trees their whole lives.”

After volunteers picked up their decorations, they headed out to decorate 500 homes on Martin Luther King Drive, from 35th and 87th Street.

They hit Delores Thompson’s home Saturday afternoon, winding ribbons around her railings and stringing lights and ornaments on her front shrubbery.

“Right now we need cheer, so for us, it’s a blessing because everybody has been through so much,” Thompson said. “And so right now, the lights for me means it’s Christmas time.”

For those who couldn’t attend in person, a virtual concert was held featuring Chicago artists.