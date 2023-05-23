CHICAGO — Chicagoans hoping to score tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts at Soldier Field next month should beware of multiple scams, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says its Scam Tracker is receiving dozens of complaints about people losing their money in Chicago and other cities where Swift is performing or set to appear as part of her “The Eras Tour.”

“There are countless ways for consumers to find tickets online, with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, resellers, and unfortunately, there are plenty of scammers and rip-offs,” said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau.

A victim from Oak Lawn reported $350 was lost in a Craigslist transaction.

The BBB recommends people purchase tickets at the box office or from a venue’s official site.

“One of the first things to do in advance is to be on the lookout for fake websites, tickets, and merchandise,” Bernas added. “You don’t want to show up at the gate after waiting months and paying hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, only to find out your ticket is fake.”

Experts also suggest consumers know the refund policy, adding that concertgoers should only buy merchandise from someone who discloses the terms and conditions of refunds or exchanges.

The organization also advised concertgoers to use a credit card, so they have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.

Swift will be in Chicago June 2-4.