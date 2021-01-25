Battle over CPS in-person learning continues as CTU votes not to return to classrooms

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union have voted not to return to the classroom as its battle with Chicago Public Schools over resuming in-person learning continues.

About 10,000 kindergarten through eighth grade teachers were supposed to be back in the classrooms Monday.

A week ahead of in-person learning returning for their students on Feb. 1. However, that in-person date for teachers has now been pushed to Wednesday.

CTU says 86% of its 25,000 members participated in a vote, and 71% of those who voted opted to stay remote for the time being.

In response, CPS pushed their start date by a couple of days — but that means things could come to a head on Wednesday.

CTU and CPS have been going back and forth for months about the district’s COVID-19 safety plans.

Over the weekend, some parents gathered at the union headquarters in support.

Earlier this month, pre-kindergarten and special education students were able to return to in-person learning.

CPS data shows about 19% of those who were eligible to that, did so.

Some teachers didn’t return then for in-person classes. In some cases, teachers were docked pay and locked out of online systems so they could not teach remotely.

CTU is holding a virtual press conference Monday morning.