Batavia market offers wide variety of artisan goods made in-house

BATAVIA, Ill. — It’s too cold to be outside this weekend so WGN’s Marcella Raymond went indoors to the warm and cozy Red Hive Market.

Upcycled, vintage, shabby chic and unique treasures are created by 16 artisans who rent space at Red Hive Market — everything is homemade.

Artist Laurie Fechner mostly paints on canvas.

Julie Auble uses a torch to melt and make her own glass beads, mugs, appetizer knives and spoons.

There are also supplies for DIY projects or you can buy an item finished.

Red Hive Market is a little over a year old right in downtown Batavia, and while the community has really supported them Red Hive Market also gives back. Ten percent of March sales will go to the District 101 PTO. They also support the Batavia Food Pantry.

“This type of use is just dynamic and give a whole new flavor and feel to it,” Mayor Jeffery Schielke said. “Arts as a community and it’s really coming together.”

While most items are for the home you can also find jewelry and soft goods —Taylor Spencer is 16 years old and has a space that sells her macrame.

And just like most of us Red Hive is already moving into spring.

For more information visit redhivemarket.com.