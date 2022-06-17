CHICAGO — Over 100 kids will take to the court at Lincoln Yards this summer to learn basketball skills — and some life lessons.

The 3rd annual Hoopademix Summer Camp kicked off this week.

From June 13 through August 12 kids come together and learn basketball skills and receive mentorship.

Real estate developer Sterling Bay and Hoopademix joined forces for the camp for grades 2nd – 8th.

Some are from some Chicago’s disadvantaged neighborhoods and organizers say this camp gives all of these kids an opportunity to learn and grow and build friendships and a sense of community.

Organizers say there’s still time to sign up. More information at their website.