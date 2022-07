CHICAGO — For 22 years, the Barrio Arts Festival has been a display of Puerto Rican pride.

The festivals is a decades-long neighborhood tradition held on the grounds of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The festival started as a way to showcase the work of struggling local artists. Puerto Rican cuisine, dance and music has been added along the way as the festival has grown.

It’s expected to attract more than 6,000 people this weekend.