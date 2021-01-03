Barrington man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Barrington Hills shooting

BARRINGTON, Ill. — A 50-year-old Barrington man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 54-year-old woman on Friday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Barrington Road and Palatine Road in Barrington Hills, IL just before 1:35 a.m. Friday morning and learned of a homicide upon arrival.

Police said John H. Breseman, 50, admitted to shooting and killing his passenger, 54-year-old Christina Czuj of Sleepy Hollow, IL. Breseman was taken into custody without incident.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of first-degree murder against Breseman. He is being held at the Cook County Jail pending a bond hearing.