CHICAGO — The Bally’s temporary casino in River North begins an important stretch of tests as it prepares to possibly open to the public this weekend.

The media got a first-look inside the reimagined Medina Temple on Tuesday, but cameras were not allowed in.

The first-floor has a large bar and about 420 gaming and slot machines. The second and third floors have a mix of table games and machines, as well as two restaurants.

In all, there are more than 750 machines and 28 table games. The true capacity inside is about 3,500 people at any given time.

According to Bally’s, the temporary casino has received 16,000 job applications. From that, they hired 700 people for the Wabash and Ontario location — from security to maintenance staff, food service, and dealers.

The tour day is happening before a big test, which happens Wednesday and Thursday, when they will invite friends and family to the casino to do a dry run.

If the state signs off during this dry run, the casino could open its doors to the public by Saturday.