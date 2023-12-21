CHICAGO — Full-time gambling will begin at Chicago’s casino in River North next week.

Bally’s temporary casino has been operating on a 20-hour schedule since it opened in September.

Now, the Illinois Gaming Board has approved gambling there around the clock, like most casinos.

Bally’s Chicago will move to a 24/7 operation on Wednesday. The casino says the move will help boost profits. Eighty-six thousand people visited the casino last month.

The permanent Bally’s complex, on the site of the old Tribune Freedom Center, is expected to open in 2026.