CHICAGO — Job seekers went to McCormick Place Saturday, as Bally’s hosted its first job fair to staff their future Chicago casino location.

A temporary casino is set to open later this summer inside the Medinah Temple in River North, while Bally’s plans to build a permanent, nearly-$2 billion casino — including a hotel and theatre — along the river between Grand and Chicago avenue.

WGN’s Judy Wang reports on the job fair and how prospective employees are looking at the opportunities sitting in front of them.