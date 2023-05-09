CHICAGO — Some Chicago residents could get a chance to own a stake in the city’s first casino.

Bally’s Resort and Casino filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval.

The company said it would offer a stake to residents who meet the qualification requirements. However, the number of ownership interests has yet to be disclosed and the price hasn’t been determined.

Bally’s Chicago project website says the stake will include philanthropists, business owners, sports figures, celebrities and everyday Chicagoans from the Black and Latino communities.

Separately, Crain’s Chicago Business reports construction on Bally’s temporary casino in the Medina Temple is on budget and on track to open late this summer.

The permanent casino will open in the summer of 2026.