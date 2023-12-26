CHICAGO — Starting Wednesday morning, gamblers at Bally’s Chicago will be able to play all day, every day.

After operating on a 20-hour day since opening in early September, the casino will begin operating for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Bally’s Chicago is temporarily located inside River North’s former Medinah Temple at 600 N. Wabash Ave. It’s expected to move into the River West neighborhood sometime in 2026. The Illinois Gaming Board is allowing the temporary location to operate for up to three years after granting a 12-month extension in October.

The Gaming Board also allowed for just a 20-hour schedule when Bally’s Chicago first opened, but that changes to a 24-hour operation Wednesday morning.

Just last month, Bally’s Chicago generated $7.6 million in adjusted gross receipts and brought in more than 86,000 visitors.