CHICAGO — Chicagoans will be able to walk into the historic Medinah Temple Saturday to find the temporary home of Bally’s Casino.

The Medinah Temple location of Bally’s Casino in Chicago will allow guests to enjoy three levels of gaming with nearly 800 slot machines and 56 table games, as well as a variety of dining options and full service bars.

In order to gain approval to open, the casino had to successfully complete regulatory rehearsal events which were conducted this past Wednesday and Thursday.

All proceeds generated from those days will be presented to selected local charities during a ribbon cutting which will take place later this month.

“Bally’s Chicago will redefine the entertainment landscape as the first and only casino in Chicago. Beyond gaming entertainment and dining, the casino is boosting the local economy with the creation of more than 700 permanent jobs,” Bally’s Corporation wrote in a statement.

Doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and will be open seven days a week.