CHICAGO — Chicago’s first casino formally celebrated its launch Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting, marking a new era for the city.

Bally’s opened to the public on Sept. 9, calling the Medinah Temple in River North its new temporary home.

The city’s first casino features almost 800 slot machines and nearly 60 table games across three floors. The gaming revenue taxes will support the city’s police and fire pension funds.

More than 700 permanent jobs have been created for casino operations.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was on hand to mark the occasion.

“This project is going to secure Chicago’s fiscally strong and vibrant future,” Johnson said. “I am greatly looking forward to the creation of jobs and opportunities, rising tourism and the economic boost that the temporary and permanent casinos can bring.”

Bally’s expects to operate at the Medinah Temple for three years while it builds a permanent casino in River West. The nearly $2 billion location will hug the Chicago River near Halsted and Grand.