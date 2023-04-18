CHICAGO — Family and friends gathered in Austin to remember 14-year-old Charity Johnson Tuesday, honoring her memory with a balloon release.

“That was my best friend and I don’t know how I’m going to live,” said Charity’s mother at the event.

The event was a gathering filled with pain and tears as the community hopes the person responsible for her death comes forward.

“You took something from me, you took my seed,” said Felisa Johnson, Charity’s grandmother. “I thank God for the 14 years that I had with her.”

Police said Charity was shot and a 50-year-old woman was stabbed following what they described as an argument in the 0-100 block of North Lorel Avenue last Monday, April 10.

After spending a week in the hospital in critical condition, Charity succumbed to her injuries yesterday.

Police have no one in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be placed online at cpdtip.com.