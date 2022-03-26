BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Family and friends of a Bolingbrook woman who was fatally shot while driving in Chicago gathered for a balloon release Saturday, honoring her memory and legacy.

Tiffany Mordi was just 25 years old and about to turn 26 when a celebratory birthday weekend turned to tragedy.

White and green balloons soared over the skies of the southwest suburb on Saturday, with her loved ones heartbroken, wondering how this could have happened.

Mordi was killed while parking her car outside her boyfriend’s home in Little Village on the evening of March 18 at approximately 11;45 p.m., the day before her 26th birthday.

Police said someone opened fire into the car Mordi was in, striking her to the chest. She never made it to the hospital.

Now with her favorite color floating through the sky and poems read in her memory, those who loved her most remain determined to find her assailant.

“Our family will not rest until we see somebody or people in custody for this. This young girl did not deserve this,” Mordi’s sister said.