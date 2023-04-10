CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl in the early hours of Easter morning.

Monday night, loved ones gathered at the Jackie Robinson Park near 106th and Sangamon to release balloons where Demea Morris was shot.

Neighbors say the area is a safe, popular park for kids of all ages.

Chicago Police say the 15-year-old girl was found in the back seat of a car after she had been shot.

Morris was sitting in the back of a vehicle near the 10600 block of South Sangamon Cul De Sac just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning when she was shot in the back of the head.

Police said she was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Demea’s aunt said she was a student at Hyde Park High School who was ambitious and witty.

Family members said she was with her siblings that night and someone tried to rob them. When they tried to drive away, her aunt said that’s when someone started shooting, hitting the teen in the head.

Now, Morris’ family just wants someone to be caught and for justice to be served.

The family is hoping someone in the area had cameras outside the home that captured the shooting.