Bail denied for man accused in Chicago rapper’s 2020 killing

CHICAGO (AP) — A man charged in a Chicago rapper’s fatal shooting has been denied bail following his recent extradition from Texas to Cook County in the 2020 killing.

Twenty-year-old Demitri Jackson was recently arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on a murder warrant related to the June 2020 killing of 26-year-old Kentray Young in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

A Cook County judge denied Jackson bail on Sunday and ordered the former Chicago man back to court this Friday.

The Chicago Tribune reports Jackson’s private attorney had argued against denying his client bail, explaining that Jackson was cooperative with authorities and left Chicago only after his grandmother died last fall.