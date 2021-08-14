Back-to-school fests held in Dolton, South Holland

DOLTON, Ill. — Back-to-school fests were held in Dolton and South Holland on Saturday, bringing families together for an event of food, school supplies and a car show for the adults.

A kids’ menu at the Dolton event featured hot dogs and snow cones with all kids receiving a free backpack full of school supplies.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

South Suburban students attended a similar fest in South Holland on Saturday, teaming up with the U.S. Department of Education’s ‘Trio Talent Search’ program, aiming to identify students who can succeed in higher education.

The fest also provided valuable resources on trade school and college opportunities.