Baby missing after vehicle stolen in Marquette Park, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a baby after an auto theft Monday on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman exited her vehicle in the 2700 block of West 71st Street around 12:45 p.m. Monday in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood.

Police said she returned to find the vehicle gone with her 7-month-old boy inside.

She reported the vehicle fleeing the scene and traveling north on California Avenue.

The vehicle is a grey SUV and was found in the area of 14th and Keeler.

“I heard a lady scream,” a witness said. “I just heard her scream and say ‘somebody took my car.'”

Police have not provided any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.