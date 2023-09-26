CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Tuesday afternoon after authorities say a one-month-old baby girl was found abandoned in West Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police say the baby girl was found in front of Mancel Talcott Public School in the 1800 block of West Ohio Street around 3:48 p.m.

Police have not provided details on the child’s age and say responding officers took the baby to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Police have not yet said how the child was found or whether they had suffered any injuries.