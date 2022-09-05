CHICAGO — A man armed with an ax was fatally shot by a security guard on Chicago’s West Side Monday.

According to Chicago Fire Department officials, the incident took place at a marijuana dispensary at 222 South Halsted Street around 10 a.m. in the city’s Greektown neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man had a verbal altercation with the guard, 37, outside of the business. The man began to swing the ax and struck the guard in the leg.

Police said the two men struggled and the guard fired shots and the man with ax was struck.

Fire officials said the man was 20-years-old. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The security guard was also taken to the hospital in and is in good condition, according to police.

