CHICAGO — A missing doctoral student’s cause of death has been revealed after his body was found in Lake Michigan late last year.

Peter Salvino, 25, went missing after attending a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace.

Friends and family launched an extensive search for a few days throughout Lakeview and Lincoln Park in an effort to find Salvino, who was studying neuroscience at Northwestern University.

On the evening of Dec. 20, his body was recovered in Diversey Harbor.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Salvino’s official cause of death as an accidental drowning with alcohol intoxication as a contributing factor.

His phone last pinged near the harbor, family said.